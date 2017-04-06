Gujarat: Four-year-old falls into tubewell, rescue operation underway

The tubewell was left open as a motor-pump which was used to draw water from it had been pulled out by the farmer. (Source: ANI) The tubewell was left open as a motor-pump which was used to draw water from it had been pulled out by the farmer. (Source: ANI)

A rescue operation is currently underway to save a four-year-old boy who accidentally fell into an open tubewell at an agricultural field in Karsangadh village of Surendranagar district on Thursday afternoon. The incident comes a year after a two-and-half-year-old girl was killed in a similar accident in Dhrangardhra taluka of Surendranagar.

Government officials said that they received information about the boy falling into the tubewell on the farm of one Khoda Bharvad in Karsangadh village in Muli taluka of Surendranagar at around 1:30 pm. The boy was identified as Sagar Devipujak, son of an agricultural labourer who was working on Bharwad’s farm.

“The boy seems to have been stranded at the depth of around 150 feet in the tubewell. His cries are audible on the surface, meaning he is alive. A medical team has reached the spot and they have started pumping oxygen in the tubewell,” Mohabatsinh Parmar, mamlatdar of Muli taluka told The Indian Express. The mamlatdar was on the spot along with other officers.

Parmar said that efforts to rescue the child were on. “A team of fire-brigade of Surendranagar municipality is about to reach the spot. We have also sought help from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) based in Gandhinagar. The NDRF team has reached Sayla and is expected reach within half-an-hour,” said the mamlatdar.

The officer further said that the tubewell was open as a motor-pump which was used to draw water from it had been pulled out by the farmer for some reason. “The borewell is around 400 feet deep and there is water in it. Our efforts are on to rescue the boy at the earliest,” added Parmar.

The incident comes nearly a year after a two-and-half-year-old girl of an agricultural labourers family from Madhya Pradesh had accidentally slipped into a tubewell in Ghanshyamgadh village of Dhranagadhra taluka of Surendranagar on April 26 last year. The girl had died minutes after rescuers pulled her out of the tubewell from the depth of around 120 feet by tying a rope to her hand.

