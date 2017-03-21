Gujarat: Cooking gas cylinder explodes in Amreli village, 9 injured

NINE PERSONS, including two women sustained burn injuries and a house was destroyed as an LPG cylinder exploded after catching fire in Tramboda village of Babra taluka in of Amreli district early on Tuesday morning.

Babara police said the incident took place at around 7 am when Sharda Jadav (30) was preparing tea at her home in Tramboda. The cylinder caught fire all of a sudden and exploded, said police. “The blast caused a fire in the house. Sharda’s husband Premji (35) who tried to rescue her was also injured. Her father-in-law Khoda (65) who was also present in the house also sustained burn injuries. Hetal Jadav (26), a neighbour who rushed to save Sharda also sustained serious burns,” Mitesh Barot, police sub-inspector of Babra told The Indian Express.

Police said that members of extended Jadav family who were living nearby rushed to rescue Sharda and others but were injured themselves in the process. They were identified as Khoda’s younger brother Arjan (50), Arjan’s son Naresh (23), Ravji Jadav (40), Mohan Jadav (35) and Hetal’s husband Ramji.

The injured were first rushed to a government hospital in Babra town from where they were referred to civil hospital in Amreli for further treatment. Sharda who was critical was shifted to civil hospital in Rajkot for treatment, said police.

“We have sent a team to Rajkot civil hospital to record Sharda’s statement and know as to how the blast was triggered. The explosion of cylinder made gashes in wall of the house and all the household belongings have been destroyed,” Barot further said.

Police said that the Dalit family who are daily wagers had got the LPG connection in August last year under the Central government scheme of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna which aims at providing cooking gas connections to BPL families at highly subsidised rates. “The family had replaced a cylinder on Monday evening after it was exhausted and had installed a new one which exploded on Tuesday morning. We expect Sharda’s statement to throw some light on how the fire was started. Meanwhile, a team of forensics science expert is also on the spot and they are examining the site,” Barot, who is investigating officer of the case further said.

Dr Bhimji Dabhi Dabhi, resident medical officer (RMO) of Amreli civil hospital said that all the eight patients admitted there were stable. “Their injuries prima facie seem superficial but the area in which they have sustained the injuries are critical. Six of them have sustained 50 per cent burns while two have burns of more than 75 per cent and they are being referred to Rajkot for further treatment, It being burn injuries, one cannot say that they are out of danger. But they are all stalbe as of now,” said the RMO.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd