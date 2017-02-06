Gujarat CM inagurates housing project in Rajkot

CHIEF MINISTER Vijay Rupani dedicated to public 1,008 affordable houses built by the Rajkot Municipal Corporation and the project of converting 53,500 sodium lights into LED lights of the civic body in Rajkot on Saturday evening.

The affordable houses have come up in Popatpara area of the city. This is the third batch of houses that the RMC has completed and handed over their possessions to beneficiaries. These houses have been constructed at the cost of Rs 90 crore. The CM also conducted draw of lots of 1,763 other dwelling units being built by the civic body at the cost of Rs 117 crore for the economically weaker sections and middle income group of the society.

Addressing the beneficiaries of the housing project, Rupani said that the feeling of gratitude among the poor was the evidence of success of the state government. The CM, who is an MLA from Rajkot, also inaugurated the project of beautifying Race Course garden at the cost of Rs 20 lakh.