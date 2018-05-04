Gujarat: Activist objects to university auctioning poultry to traders

College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry at JAU College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry at JAU

CLAIMING THAT Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had barred auctioning of animals and poultry raised at farms run by state government, an animal rights activist has objected to the Junagadh Agricultural University’s (JAU) decision to auction poultry used for experimental purpose. The varsity, however, said that it was well within its power to do so, even though it added that it will “go slow” on such matters from now.

Last month, College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry at JAU auctioned 277 broilers through two tenders. However, Rajendra Shah, director of Animal Welfare Board, on April 27 wrote to JAU Vice-Chancellor Arvind Pathak raising objections to the auctions. Stating that he has received a complaint of alleged under-bidding from one Bhavesh Shah of Rajkot who took part in the auctioning, Rajendra Shah wrote, “This is a serious matter…You can’t make delivery of these birds as it could amount to defiance of order of the Chief Minister.”

Shah, who is also trustee of Jivdayaghar, a Rajkot-based animal rights organisation, referred to a letter he had written to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and the purported response of the Chief Minister’s Office to it, banning auction of animals and birds at state government-run farms. The letter, which Shah claimed, was sent by the CMO to principal secretary of agriculture, farmers’ welfare and cooperation department of the state government directed the department to stop auction of all animals and birds at its farms and instead hand them over to nearby panjarapoles.

The purported letter from the CMO was written on March 15 this year and its copy was posted to Rajendra Shah. The Indian Express could not independently ascertain the veracity of the letter. Shah also alleged that the JAU had shown “undue haste” in disposing of broilers. “The varsity showed alacrity in disposing of the bird at lower than market rates while showing no respect to the CM’s order. This raises suspicion over the intention of the varsity officers,” he said.

However, Vice-Chancellor Pathak said that they had followed due process in auctioning the poultry. “They were experimental birds and we had required permission from ethics committee to conduct experiments on them. After the experiment, the birds were disposed off by following due process. We have not received any government circular banning auction of such experimental birds and animals so far,” Pathak said.

JAU professors said that the birds that are auctioned are “purely experimental birds”. “We source these birds from good hatcheries for research and demonstration purpose for our undergraduate and post-graduate students. We keep them in our farm for 40 to 45 days. After research gets over, we dispose them of through tendering process. Such broilers are 100 per cent fit for human consumption and local butchers and traders take part in the tendering. Since the number of birds hardly touches 300, we don’t get many buyers,” said Professor H H Savsani, in-charge head of animal husbandry extension education department. Such auctions take place hardly two to three times in a year, Savsani added.

