Gujarat: 7 injured in Morbi village mob attack

Seven persons were injured as a mob attacked two brothers over an old dispute in Mathak village of Halvad taluka in Morbi district on Tuesday. Halvad police said that the incident took place around 10:30 am on Tuesday when a mob of around 40 persons went to the farmhouse of one Pruthvisinh Zala and attacked him and his brother Jayrajsinh with wooden clubs and knives. The two brothers were injured in the attack. However, they retaliated and left five members from the other group injured.

Later in the day, Pruthvisinh, a farmer and a resident of Mathak village, filed a complaint at Halvad police station naming Maya Ashok Koli, Pintu Ashok Koli and eight others. He also named a mob of around 20 to 30 other persons as accused. Based on this complaint, Halvad police booked Ashok Koli and others for attempt to murder and rioting. However, Mayur Boraniya, also a resident of Mathak and a farmer filed a cross-complaint naming Jayrajsinh and Pruthvisinh and his brother. Based on the complaint, police booked the duo for attempt to murder and voluntarily causing hurt.

“The two brothers sustained fractures in the attack and are undergoing treatment in Morbi. On the other hand, five persons from the rival group were also injured. One of them is serious and has been referred to Rajkot for further treatment. The remaining are receiving treatment in Morbi,” Mahipatsinh Zala, in-charge police inspector Halvad said.

