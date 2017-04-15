Gir Somnath: MLA son, 2 others injured in scuffle over toll

A scuffle broke out between Talala MLA Govind Parmar’s builder son Sursinh (36) and the collection staff at Dari toll plaza on National Highway 8D near Veraval, allegedly overpaying toll late on Thursday evening. Sursinh and his relative apart from a security guard of the plaza were injured in the incident. Parmar, in a television interview, accused the toll plaza staff of making Sursinh change three gates for passage and abusing him verbally while the latter alleged that the MLA’s son was not paying the levy. The security guard of the plaza also accused the MLA of threatening him with a firearm.

Cross complaints have been filed by both the parties at Prabhas Patan police station. Police said that the incident took place around 7.15 pm on Thursday when the BJP MLA’s son was going towards Junagadh from Veraval. “In his complaint, Sursinh, who runs a construction business in Surat, has accused around 10 men of beating him up with iron pipes and sticks. Two have been identified as Pradeepsinh Jadeja and Praful Solanki. A relative, who was travelling with him in his Bolero car, was also injured in the scuffle. The complainant further stated that the accused also broke his gold chain and robbed him of his gold ring,” an officer said.

Sursinh was taken to a hospital in Veraval where he was given first aid while his relative didn’t require any medical attention as the injury was minor. On the other hand, security guard Urvish Solanki was rushed to the local government hospital with internal injuries. From there, he was later referred to Junagadh. Based on Sursinh’s complaint, Prabhas Patan police have booked Pradeepsinh, Praful and seven-eight other unidentified men for robbery, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

In the cross complaint, filed with the same police station, Dipak Vadhiya, manager of the toll plaza stated that three unidentified men, who were travelling in a car bearing “MLA Gujarat” plate, had picked up a quarrel with his staff over paying the toll. “They beat up security guard Solanki and damaged the boom barrier of a toll gate,” Vadhiya said. While talking to the media from his hospital bed, Solanki alleged that soon after Sursinh was stopped at the toll plaza for not paying toll, around 20 men came in two cars and beat him up with iron pipes and sticks. “One of them was Parmarbhai (the MLA). He pointed a revolver or pistol-like weapon and threatened me not to file a police complaint or he would kill me,” said the security guard, adding the assailants took away his wallet.

He also alleged that police did not register his complaint after the incident even though they came to hospital twice. But Kantigiri Meghnathi, in-charge police inspector of Prabhas Patan, said the matter was under investigation. When The Indian Express tried to contact MLA Parmar over his phone, it was unreachable. A TV report quoted Parmar saying: “Sursinh told me that they made him change three toll gates for passage and abused him verbally. So he got down from the car. But they started beating him brutally.”

