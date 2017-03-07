Four more held for plot to kill Jamnagar trader

Crime Branch of Rajkot on Monday arrested three more persons, including a woman who had allegedly been hired by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Aneesh, to eliminate a Jamnagar businessman over business rivalry. With this, the number of arrests has gone up to eight in the case.

A team led by Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) police inspector Hitesh Gadhvi had gone to Mumbai and picked up Rizwana Sheikh, Ashwini Ranit, Vinod Hode and Satish alias Satya Ganesh Kamle on Sunday.

Police had recovered a pistol and four cartridges from Sheikh and had arrested her on Sunday itself. The rest three were brought to Rajkot and were held on Monday.

Rajkot city police commissioner Anumpa Singh Gehlot said that the pistol and cartridges recovered from Sheikh were given to her by Ramdas Rahane, a sharpshooter of Dawood Ibrahim gang, around a month ago.