Fortune-teller booked for rape in Rajkot

WOMEN’S police station booked a city-based fortune-teller after a woman filed a complaint Saturday night, accusing him of raping her repeatedly over the last 10 years. Police said that the victim had approached Anandprasad Bhatt in 2007 after two failed marriages to know “if there were possibilities of she finding a soulmate in the future”.

“The accused told the victim that she will have to perform some rituals in order to marrying a right match. The victim agreed. But the accused took her to Nathdwara and raped her. The accused threatened the victim to murder her if she told about the sexual assault to anyone,” said Bhura Vadhia, inspector at women’s police station said on Sunday.

In her complaint, the victim stated that Bhatt continued to sexually abuse her over the next 10 years threatening her of dire consequences should she speak out. The victim, now 37-year-old is a homemaker and lives in Indian Park society in Rajkot. Bhatt, whom she named as accused is fortune-teller and also an expert Bhagwat kathakar.

“The woman had given an application on February 24. She came to police station on Saturday night with her advocate and gave a written complaint. Based on her complaint, we have booked Bhatt for rape,” Vadhia further said.

The woman further added in the complaint that Bhatt, who is 76-year-old, raped her last time around a year ago. “The complainant has also submitted a CD of a sexual attack. But she is unable to tell at this stage as to who made it.

We suspect the accused has escaped towards Haridwar,” Vadhia, who is investing officer of the case, added.