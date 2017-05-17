Firing at NRI house in Gir Somnath: one held

A day after the firing at the residence of an NRI businessman in Gir Somnath, police on Tuesday arrested accused Imran Mugal alias Imran Chipo from Prachi on Mahuva-Veraval Highway. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Veraval police and Special Operation Group of Gir Somnath district intercepted Chipo, a history-sheeter, while he was coming towards Veraval on his bike.

“We had information that he was coming towards Veraval from Diu. We intercepted him at Gangicha Chowkadi and recovered a country made gun from him,” said police. Chipo had allegedly opened fire at the residence of Faruq Maklai, a native of Veraval who is settled in Dubai. A week ago, Maklai had filed another police complaint accusing Chipo of threatening him and demanding Rs 3 crore protection money.

