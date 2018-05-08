Fire at another Rajkot groundnut godown, govt to order CID probe

Firefighters at work. The blaze is feared to have destroyed Rs 4 crore worth of groundnut. (Express photo by Chirag Chotaliya) Firefighters at work. The blaze is feared to have destroyed Rs 4 crore worth of groundnut. (Express photo by Chirag Chotaliya)

After a fire broke out at a groundnut warehouse in Shapar-Veraval on the outskirts of Rajkot city late Sunday night, the Gujarat government on Monday said that it will order the CID (Crime) to probe the incident. According to the government’s estimate, groundnut worth over Rs 4 crore is feared to be gutted in the blaze which raged on till Monday evening even as firefighters tried to bring it under control.

This is third incident in the last four months when a godown storing groundnut procured by the Centre at minimum support price has caught fire.

Rajkot District Collector Rahul Gupta said that around two-thirds of the stock of groundnut in the godown have been gutted. “The warehouse is divided into seven parts, and primary reports suggest that 28,000 bags (each containing 35 kg of groundnut) have been damaged. However, 14,000 other bags stored in the same godown are safe,” Gupta said.

According to sources in the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED) — the procurement agency — 28,000 bags or 9,800 quintals of groundnut was worth Rs 4.41 crore. They said that 43,651 sacks of groundnut were stored in the private warehouse hired by Gujarat State Warehousing Corporation (GSWC). NAFED had procured groundnut from farmers at Rs 4,500 per quintal this season.

“The fire has been controlled around 80 per cent. But sheets of roof of the warehouse have fallen down on the stacks of groundnut and they are hindering our operations. We are also facing problem in sourcing water for spraying on the burning godown,” said Bhikha Theba, Chief Fire Officer of Rajkot Municipal Corporation, who is supervising the operation to douse the blaze. Superintendent of Police (Rajkot Rural) Antrip Sood said that blaze was so huge that firefighters from Rajkot city, Jasdan, Gondal, Lodhika, Dhoraji, Upleta etc were pressed into service.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told reporters in Gandhinagar that he would reccommend the CID (Crime) to investigate the fire incident.

Agriculture Minister R C Faldu said that a high-level probe into the incident was necessary as “the fire could be an attempt to malign the image of the BJP government as such accidents are happening regularly”.

This is third incident in four months when a fire has broken out at a godown where groundnut procured by NAFED was stored. The first incident was reported on January 2 at a private godown hired by GSWC in Gandhidham in Kutch district, in which groundnut worth around Rs 12 crore was gutted. The second incident was reported on January 30 from Gondal town near Rajkot district when a private godown hired by Gujarat State Cooperative Cotton Federation Limited (GUJCOT) caught fire, gutting 1,35,957 bags containing 47,585 quintal of groundnut worth Rs 28 crore.

“This is a serious issue and we will not take it lightly as such incidents are happening regularly… This groundnut was procured by the Centre (through NAFED). Thus, it is possible that some people may not like it. I firmly believe that it could be a deliberate attempt to malign the BJP government’s image. We will not spare anyone who is found guilty of this conspiracy,” Faldu said.

The Opposition Congress has demanded a CBI probe into the incident. “This is a conspiracy as such incidents are taking place at regular intervals. We demand that the CBI probe all such incidents,” state Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

Meanwhile police said that they have taken cognizance of the the incident based on a report filed by the persons associated with the godown. “We have formed three to four teams and launched an investigation to find out whether it was an accident or a conspiracy. We will take stern action against those involved in it,” said Superintendent of Police Antrip Sood.

“We have sought reports from NAFED, GSWC, agencies involved in procurement of groundnut consignment in question, insurance company etc about the groundnut stock stored there. We are trying to identify the corner of the godown from where the fire started. As of now, now offence has been registered,” he added..

The SP said that the police had got the fire scene examined by Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited and forensic experts in a bid to know the cause of fire. “However, the fire is still on. We are hopeful of accessing the scene of fire in two to four days. Once we manage to do that, we are hopeful of being able to ascertain the cause of fire,” added the SP.

NAFED chairman Vaghji Boda also expressed suspicion over the frequent incidents of fire at groundnut godowns. “It is the responsibility of the GSWC to keep our stock of groundnut stored in its godowns safe. Frequent incidents of fire raise suspicion of malpractices in procurement of groundnut,” Boda told The Indian Express.

GSWC chairmal Maganlal Mali also expressed his concerns. “This is second incident of fire in our godowns and we are concerned about it. I have requested Director General of Police Shivanand Jha for a thorough investigation into the incident,” said Mali. He, however, added that the entire stock stored at Shapar-Veraval godown was insured, and therefore NAFED did not stand to suffer any financial loses.

“As of now, 2.25 crore bags of groundnut procured by NAFED are stored in around 1,000 godowns spread across Gujarat and are under our control. Of them, around 750 are private godowns we have hired, while the remaining are our own. We are following norms while hiring private warehouses and despite that incidents of fire are taking place. This a cause of concern,” said Mali, adding forensic experts had been unable to point to any specific cause of fire in Gandhidham.

However, the CID (Crime) which is investigating the fire at Gondal godown has prima facie concluded that the fire had been started accidentally by welders who were fixing a gate to the godown and sparks fell on stakes of groundnut sacks.

