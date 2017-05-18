Dogs kill 8-year-old girl in Kutch, injure another

A PACK OF stray dogs allegedly attacked two minor girls and killed one of them on a pomegranate orchard on the outskirts of Nakhtrana town in Kutch district on Wednesday evening, police said. The incident took place on the pomegranate orchard of one Jagdish Kesrani on the outskirts of Nakhtrana town between 2 pm and 5:30 pm. Police said that Sonal (9), daughter of farm labourer Kirit Nayka went inside the orchard for playing while rest of her family members were having their lunch break. After Sonal did not return to their cottage after a considerable time, her elder sister Pooja (12) went about the orchard searching for her. However, Pooja was chased and attacked by a pack of around five stray dogs. In the attack, Pooja sustained bite wounds on her neck and hands but managed to run back to her parents, Nakhtrana police said.

“Pooja told her parents that she had been attacked by dogs. After that, the parents started searching for Sonal. She was found inside the orchard with severe bite wounds on her head and neck. They brought the two girls to community health centre in Nakhtrana where doctor declared Sonal dead on arrival. Pooja was given primary treatment and then referred to Bhuj for further treatment,” Assistant police sub-inspector of Nakhtrana, Abhijrajsinh Jadeja said on Thursday.

The ASI further said that there were no pet dogs on the orchard. “Neither the farm owner nor the labourer family has pet dogs. Pooja and her father say that it was group of stray dogs that entered their orchard and attacked the two girls,” Jadeja further said, adding the family members of the girl had ruled out attack by any wild animals.

Nakhtrana police have registered a case of accidental death and started further investigation. Jadeja, who is investigating officer of the case further added that condition of Pooja, who is undergoing treatment at GK General Hospital in Bhuj, was reported to be out of danger.

