Rajkot factory owner detained, Rs 14 lakh new currency notes seized in Junagadh

A Rajkot factory owner and a Bhavnagar property dealer were detained by Junagadh Police after they couldn’t account for the Rs 14 lakh cash seized from a car late on Wednesday night. This is the second such seizure in Junagadh in two weeks.

Acting on a tip off, Junagadh Taluka police stopped a Swift car at Junagadh Bypass road late on Wednesday evening. While searching the car, police found Rs 2,000 denomination notes worth Rs 14 lakh. The occupant Ramesh Changela, 58, could not immediately account for the cash he was carrying. Therefore, police seized the cash and detained Changela along with his car. Police also detained one Pravinsinh Gohil, 40, from the same spot, on suspicion that he was there to facilitate illegal money exchange.

“Changela owns a factory manufacturing plastic products in Rajkot and is a resident of Kalavad Road in Rajkot city. He claims that he had Rs 15 lakh in cash of which he had Rs 14 lakh exchanged by sending workers of his factory to banks. Through a middleman named Keshur Jadav of Kodinar taluka in Gir Somnath district, and subsequently through Gohil, the factory owner had offered to convert demonitised currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 denominations in valid currency notes at 10 per cent premium. He had come to Junagadh for handing over Rs 14 lakh worth of valid currency notes in exchange of 15.4 lakh of old notes but was caught before the exchange could take place,” police source close to the development said.

Police said that Gohil was a resident of Talaja taluka in Bhavnagar district and was in the property brokering business. Police seized 700 currency notes of Rs 2000 denomination, which Changela was carrying, and his car under Section 41(d) of The Code of Criminal Procedure for purpose of inquiry. They seized Gohil’s Swift car, too.

“Prima facie, the eventual party who wanted to have his demonitised notes converted into valid currency notes did not turn up at the pre-decided place with the cash. The duo have been detained for questioning. Income Tax department has been informed about the seizure and they will probe the matter further,” said a police officer of Junagadh Taluka police.

Incidentally, December 16, five persons of “Rajkot and Bhavnagar were detained by Junagadh Taluka police with Rs 14 lakh cash in new currency notes of Rs 2000 denomination.

