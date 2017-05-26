Cop who had chased Abdul Latif’s shooter dies

Hardevsinh Zala passed away on May 18. Hardevsinh Zala passed away on May 18.

HARDEVSINH ZALA, the police inspector who had chased one of the shooters of gangster Abdul Latif before getting shot 25 years ago and was bedridden since then, died at a private hospital in Rajkot last week. Then a traffic police sub-inspector, Zala tried to catch shooter Subhash Singh Thakur after he shot a person at Mehsana bus station in 1992. “As Thakur tried to escape in a truck, Zala managed to chase him to Vijapur by clinging on to the door of the truck cabin… Thakur shot him as Zala tried to pull him out of the cabin. Zala fell down and was run over by the truck. He sustained a gunshot wound in his spinal chord. He survived, but was rendered bedridden as his lower limbs were paralysed,” a close relative of Zala said.

Zala was transferred to Limdi near his village, Karol, in Surendranagar district and served there till he retired from the service last year. He was given a gallantry award by Gujarat Police for trying to nab the shooter of Latif, the bootlegger-turned-gangster who ruled the underworld of Gujarat then. Later, Zala was promoted as police inspector. “Zala had not other major health issues until six months ago when his kidneys developed infection. He died on May 18,” the relative said.

