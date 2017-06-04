Congress workers burn Pakistan PM’s poster in Rajkot to protest Indo-Pak cricket match

Congress workers protest against India-Pakistan match, in Rajkot on Sunday. Photy by Chirag Chotaliya Congress workers protest against India-Pakistan match, in Rajkot on Sunday. Photy by Chirag Chotaliya

Congress corporators continued their protests against the India-Pakistan cricket match at the ongoing Champions Trophy, 2017 for the second day on Sunday in Rajkot as they burnt posters of Pakistani cricketers and Pakistani Prime Minister, Nawaz Shariff. The leader of opposition in Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC), Vashram Sagathiya, fellow corporator Vijay Vank and scores of Congress workers assembled at Mavdi Chowk on 150 feet ring road at noon.

Holding banners bearing images of Pakistani cricketers, a poster of PM Nawaz Shariff and flags of Pakistan, the Congress workers raised slogans against the western neighbour. They also raised slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Later, they set the banners, posters and Pakistani flags on fire on the road and halted traffic for a few minutes. “India should not play Pakistan as Pakistan military has been beheading our soldiers. On the other hand, during his election campaigning, Modi used to tell that 10 Pakistani soldiers will be beheaded for capitation of one Indian soldier. Where is the PM now?” Sagathiya told media persons at the protest site.

The protest was organised just hours before the India-Pakistan match was scheduled to start at Edgbaston in Birmingham city of England. This was for the second day that the Congress held protests in Rajkot city against the Indo-Pak match at the Champions Trophy. Party workers had staged similar protests at district panchayat chowk on Saturday also.

Incidentally, Pakistani forces had allegedly crossed Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir early last month, killed two Indian soldiers patrolling the border and had mutilated the bodies. This had drew sharp reactions from political parties in the country.

