Botad: Cong-backed candidates sweep APMC elections

ONE-AND-A-HALF YEARS after it swept the Botad district panchayat elections, it was a clean sweep for Congress-backed candidates who bagged eight seats at the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) elections of Botad on Sunday. This gives the party an opportunity to capture power in the third-largest yard of Saurashtra after 17 years. However, six candidates backed by the BJP, had been declared winners uncontested earlier and the saffron party may still be able to win subsequent elections for the post of president of the APMC, should three nominated candidates vote for it.

Voting for the eight seats of farmers’ constituency was held on Friday. There were 18 candidates in the fray, backed by Congress or the BJP. The APMC elections are not fought on symbol of any political party. But major political parties field the candidates loyal to them and claim victory or concede defeat on the basis of performance of their candidates.

In the counting of votes undertaken on Sunday, the Congress-backed candidates won all the eight seats of farmers’ constituency, and inflicted a heavy defeat on the BJP. In the outgoing board, the BJP had six out of the eight seats in the farmers’ constituency. Now, the Congress has eight members in the 17-member board of Botad APMC and the party has a chance to rule the yard by pushing its candidate for president’s post after 17 years. Botad is the third largest APMC in Saurashtra after Gondal and Rajkot in terms of volume of agricultural commodities traded on its yard.

The Sunday results proved to be a big setback to BJP, which had 13 members in the outgoing board. Elections are held for eight seats in the farmers’ constituency, four seats for traders’ constituency and two seats of market, sale and purchase cooperative unions’ constituency. District agricultural officer and district registrar of cooperative societies of respective district are ex-officio members of the board. Local municipality or village panchayat also nominates a member to the board of the APMC, taking the total number of board members to 17.

However, the BJP still may manage to retain power in the APMC as the candidates backed by the saffron party has been declared winners unopposed from four seats of traders’ constituency and two seats of cooperative unions’ constituency early this month. Should the nominee of the government—the district agriculture officer and district registrar of cooperatives— as well as the nominee of Botad municipality support the BJP, the party could still retain power as it will have nine votes against eight of Congress at the election for the post of president.

Election for the post of APMC president will be held in the next few days This is yet another good performance by Congress after it snatched away Botad district panchayat from the BJP in December, 2015. The party apparently rode on anti-BJP wave among Patidars prevalent at that time due to the quota agitation stir. Sources alleged the police had used force against some Patidar youths who had been taken into preventive custody during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Botad last month and that again, cost the party dear.

Outgoing president ‘slapped’

A MAJOR tiff broke out among cooperative leaders pledging their allegiance to the BJP after the party suffered a heavy defeat in the elections to the eight seats in the farmers’ constituency of Botad APMC. The outgoing president of the APMC, Bhikhabhai Laniya, filed a police complaint alleging that Ajit Vala and Ranjit Vala ‘slapped’ him on the yard premises on Sunday. Ajit was a member of the outgoing board of APMC but was allegedly denied opportunity to seek re-election. Laniya stated in his complaint that Ajit assaulted him due to a dispute over the APMC elections. Based on his complaint, police booked Ajit and Ranjit for voluntarily causing hurt.

Our nominee will still be president: BJP

All the eight candidates in the farmers’ panel backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost to the Congress-backed candidates. The election to the APMC farmers’ panel was held Friday, result of which was declared on Saturday. Reacting to the loss, Sureshbhai Godhani, president of Botad district BJP, “Our nominee will still be the president in the new body because the BJP will still be in majority in the 17-member board.”

