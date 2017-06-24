Body of boy swept in Narmada canal recovered

Body of a boy, who had fallen in an irrigation canal at Shapar village near Morbi, was fished out 28 hours later on Friday, after Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) reduced the flow of water in the canal and the fire brigade divers located the body.

Divers of Rajkot and Morbi fire brigades managed to enter the RCC siphon structure on Dhrangadhra Branch Canal (DBC) of the Narmada project at around 4 pm. “Since divers were unable to locate the body, we asked SSNNL to reduce the flow in the canal. The boy was trapped in the siphon,” Morbi collector Ishwar Patel said.

The boy was identified as Sahel Devipujak (7), son of Vijay Devipujak. Police said that Sahel had gone to Shapar with his mother to sell used garments when he slipped into the canal on Thursday afternoon. “Divers were unable to enter the siphon. After the water flow reduced, they finally managed to get to him more than 24 hours after he had slipped. He was rushed to a local hospital in Morbi but doctors declared him brought dead,” Rajesh Vyas, Morbi Taluka sub-inspector said.

SSNNL officers said they stopped the water discharge for around 17 hours. Morbi taluka police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation.

