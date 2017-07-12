Amarnath yatra terror attack: Visavadar town responds to bandh call, observes partial shutdown

Visavadar Town in Junagadh district observed partial bandh on Wednesday (Express Photo) Visavadar Town in Junagadh district observed partial bandh on Wednesday (Express Photo)

Visavadar Town in Junagadh district observed partial bandh on Wednesday even as Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal burnt an effigy of a terrorist in protest against the attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir two days ago. Responding to the bandh call given by VHP and Bajrang Dal, the main markets in the town remained completely shut till afternoon.

The Hindu right-wing organisations burnt an effigy of a terrorist in Sardar chowk and then took out a rally till the office of the Visavadar mamlatdar. The VHP and Bajrang Dal submitted a joint memorandum to the mamlatdar demanding foolproof security to Amarnath pilgrims. “Lakhs of devotees go on pilgrimage to Amarnath every year and the shrine is a centre of Hindu faith. The government must ensure full security of these pilgrims,” Mahendra Ladani, secretary of Junagadh district unit of the VHP told The Indian Express.

The VHP leader also claimed that Jammu and Kashmir was no longer under control of India. “If such a situation continues to prevail there, Hindus will not be able to go on pilgrimage. As it is Jammu and Kashmir has slipped out of hands. A similar situation is developing in China. Therefore, we demand that Indian security forces should be allowed to use weapons. The weapons are not used for conserving in a museum,” said Ladani.

While the bandh call was for the entire day, markets opened partially in the afternoon. But the VHP claimed it was a success.

Incidentally, VHP and Bajrang Dal functionaries have been burning effigies of terrorists in towns and cities of Saurashtra since Tuesday. On Monday, the indefinite firing by militants at a bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims had left seven dead and 19 others wounded. Five of the seven pilgrims killed in the attack were from Gujarat and Union Territory of Daman. Two were from Maharashtra.

