Accused of stalking, suspended Rajkot cop commits suicide

Suspended police sub-inspector (PSI) of Rajkot Mehul Maru (32), whose name had cropped up in cases of alleged stalking this January and custodial death last year, allegedly hanged himself at his residential quarters in the city in the wee hours of Friday.

A-Division police said that Maru, a PSI of 2010 batch, first attempted to hang himself in the hall of his residence in Ramnathpara police line around 1:30 am on Friday. However, his father Chithar Maru woke up and stopped him. But he rushed inside an empty room and locked it from inside.

His family then broke open the door with the help of the neighbours but it was too late. “They found him hanging from a rope tied to the ceiling. He was rushed to civil hospital in the city where doctors declared him dead,” A Division PSI Jina Khambhla said.

A Division police have registered a case of accidental death in this connection and started an investigation.

Maru, a native of Palitana in Bhavnagar district, is survived by his wife, two minor daughters and parents.

“His family members say that he used to remain depressed due to the recent controversies and therefore took the extreme step. However, no suicide note has been recovered,” Khambhla, who is investigating the matter, further said.

Maru was arrested by Dhoraji police in Rajkot district on January 27 for allegedly stalking a woman for a year and creating ruckus at her residence. In a complaint filed by her, she had stated that she had come in contact with Maru when she was working as a teacher in Rajkot city around a year ago. He had apparently gone to her home on January 27 after learning about her proposed marriage.

Even in custody, Maru had cut the veins of his hand in an apparent bid to suicide. He was brought to Rajkot civil hospital but the PSI shifted to a private one without paying heed to the objections raised by a head constable, accompanying him.

The head constable then had filed a complaint against the PSI in Malaviynagar police station of the city. Subsequently, Malaviynagar police had booked the PSI for preventing a public servant from discharging his duties. The PSI was then suspended.

Maru was also named as an accused in the alleged custodial death of Dinesh Daxini, the depot manager of Shree Rajmoti Oil Industries, in Bedipara police post of B Division on March 1 last year. Maru was in-charge of the police post. Assistant police sub-inspector (ASI) Yogesh Bhatt had allegedly brutally beaten Daxini. He was handed over to the police by the employees of Rajmoti industries who had accused him of swindling money.

After he was named in the FIR, Maru had proceeded on sick leave while the ASI had gone underground. Eventually, the investigating officer filed a report in the court under CrPC Section 169 stating there was no evidence against the PSI in the death of Daxini.

