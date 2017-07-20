Rains resume, give fresh impetus to kharif sowing

The sowing season this year started early owing to sufficient rains in the month of June. Maharashtra received 97.9 per cent of its total average rainfall for the month of June. (Representational Image) The sowing season this year started early owing to sufficient rains in the month of June. Maharashtra received 97.9 per cent of its total average rainfall for the month of June. (Representational Image)

With the rains having picked up pace over the past few days across the state, sowing activity for the kharif season has once again regained momentum. In the backdrop of considerable rainfall in the past few days across the state, so far, sowing has been completed on 1.01 crore hectares of land, which is 72 per cent of the 1.39 crore hectares on which kharif crops are grown.

The sowing season this year started early owing to sufficient rains in the month of June. Maharashtra received 97.9 per cent of its total average rainfall for the month of June. However, monsoon appeared to ebb in the first half of July leading the state government to issue an advisory to farmers to postpone sowing till further notice. The lack of rainfall would have led to farmers being forced to take up another round of sowing. However, rainfall resuming in the past few days seems to have allayed such fears.

Maharashtra, however, has still not received rainfall that it generally receives in July. The normal rainfall for the month of July is 246.8 mm and the state has currently received only 182 mm, which is 73.8 per cent of its normal July rain. In the last five days, Maharashtra has received nearly 95 mm of rain.

Of Maharashtra’s 36 districts, only four — Kolhapur, Nagpur, Gondia and Chandrapur — have received less than 50 per cent of the average rainfall. The area to be sown under kharif crops is 1.39 crore hectares in Maharashtra. Till date sowing has taken place on 1.01 cr hectares which is 72 per cent of the total. Interestingly, the sowing percentage for the same period last year was 90 per cent.

