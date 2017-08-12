Punjab School Education Board cuts practical marks from classes 6th-10th

PSEB officials said the decision was taken a few ago by higher authorities. An officer of the PSEB said the decision was taken so that the focus could be on studies rather than the practical exam in the subjects concerned. (Representative Image) PSEB officials said the decision was taken a few ago by higher authorities. An officer of the PSEB said the decision was taken so that the focus could be on studies rather than the practical exam in the subjects concerned. (Representative Image)

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has decided to reduce the practical marks in for the Mathematics exams from 20 marks to 10 marks for sixth to tenth classes. Board officials said they would soon upload the sample question papers that explain the classification of marks on its official website so that the heads of all the schools can get to know about the new change

PSEB officials said the decision was taken a few ago by higher authorities. An officer of the PSEB said the decision was taken so that the focus could be on studies rather than the practical exam in the subjects concerned.

The officials added that the step was taken with a view to implement the marks moderation policy. Officials said that they had prepared the new sample question papers for the classification of the marks after the new decision and the question paper will be uploaded on the PSEB’s official website http://www.pseb.gov.in. The system to award 20 practical marks in mathematics was started three years ago by the PSEB.

