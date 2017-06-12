Punjab SC panel seeks action-taken report into woman constable’s death

The woman constable’s family had alleged that she was being harassed by one of her colleagues. The woman constable’s family had alleged that she was being harassed by one of her colleagues.

The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has issued a notice to the Jalandhar division IG seeking action-taken report into the incident of a woman constable found hanging in a police station in Ludhiana.

The body of a 23-year-old woman constable was found hanging from a ceiling fan in Nidhan police station in Ludhiana Rural police district on Friday night. It was alleged that she was being harassed by one of her colleagues.

“Taking suo motu cognizance of the incident, the panel has sought an action-taken report for the Inspector General of Police of Jalandhar division within a week,” chairman of the state SC panel Rajesh Bagha said.

The SC panel also asked police to probe all angles of the case, especially whether the woman constable was raped and murdered.

