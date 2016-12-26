Punjab: Politics is expensive, says former income tax official who floated new party

Rakesh Kumar of Utkrisht Party (top right); the party office at Rakesh Cloth House in Narrot Mehra village of Pathankot. (Source: File) Rakesh Kumar of Utkrisht Party (top right); the party office at Rakesh Cloth House in Narrot Mehra village of Pathankot. (Source: File)

Located in the narrow lanes of remote Narot Mehra village in Pathankot district is Rakesh Cloth House. The shop’s first floor is the registered office of Utkrisht Party — another party that registered with the EC in September, this year.

A retired Indian Revenue Service officer, Tarsem Lal floated the party. It has cloth merchant, Rakesh Kumar, as its president. While the party office is situated on the first floor of the building, Kumar runs his garment shop from the ground floor. There is no board/ poster of the party.

On the first floor, there are two bedrooms and a lobby. There is no sight of any political activity. Asked about the office-bearers/ executive members of the party, Kumar says, “I do not have much information about it. Tarsem Lal can give information on this as he is the founder of our party. Also, it was his idea to float this party and he has entrusted me with the responsibility of being the party president.”

Kulwant Kaur, the sarpanch of Narot Mehra village, has no idea about Utkrisht party.

Tarsem Lal, who retired as joint commissioner, income tax department in April this year, too, finds it [politics] “an expensive affair”. He said, “After floating this party, I found that politics is quite a costly affair. A common man cannot afford to dabble in politics. But we shall surely do something in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Punjab. Media should help us spread our message in society. In fact, we are searching for good candidates. I personally believe that a person who does not believe in caste system can be a good candidate for our party.”

Talking about the financial aspect of his party, Kumar said, “We have recently opened a bank account in our party’s name and even got a PAN card. As on date, we do not have any funds to run our party’s activities. We have spent money from our own pocket to print some pamphlets on our party’s manifesto.”

Tarsem Lal said Ashok Chakra recipient Triveni Singh’s mother was also among the founder members of the Utkrisht party. In his initial application to the EC, Lal wanted his party’s name to be Ram Rajya Party, which ECI refused. So, he named his party after Utkrisht college, run by him.

“We had opened a school for dropout girls in 2003 and then opened an Utkrisht college in Pathankot. We provide education to students for a nominal fee. Over 500 children study in our school and we have around 400 students in our college. Our prime objective is to fight the caste divide in our society,” added Lal.