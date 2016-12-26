Punjab elections: Newbies on the block

The Election Commission recently delisted 255 political parties following a review which found that none of these outfits had fielded even a single candidate in any Assembly or general election from 2005-2015. (Source :File) The Election Commission recently delisted 255 political parties following a review which found that none of these outfits had fielded even a single candidate in any Assembly or general election from 2005-2015. (Source :File)

With Punjab shifting to election gear, the state is fertile ground for budding politicians and new political parties.

The Election Commission recently delisted 255 political parties following a review which found that none of these outfits had fielded even a single candidate in any Assembly or general election from 2005-2015. And, some of these parties have come up even as recently as two months ago in poll-bound Punjab.

Watch What Else is Making News

With no political experience and not much support, those setting up their outfits are still in the process of getting them registered. Offices of these parties, in many cases, are either shops or residences owned by their founders or office-bearers.

For instance, the Indian Arthik Sudhar (IAS) party was registered in October. Harpal Singh Saini, a property dealer, rides a scooter while campaigning. His home is located in the narrow lanes of the thickly populated Manjit Nagar in Basi Sheikh of Jalandhar city. Surrounded by chappal factories and flour mills, Harpal’s residence is known as “Mastran da ghar” (teachers’ home) in the area. While Harpal’s wife is principal of a private school, brother SPS Saini and sister-in-law are teachers. His son and daughter stay in Australia. None from his family has ever contested polls.

The party office was closed when The Indian Express visited it on Thursday. Harpal arrived on his scooter a while later, lifting the metal shutter of the office: a 6×10 feet room. A table, a chair and a pedestal fan crowd it. A sheaf of party’s posters is gathering dust on the table. His party’s general secretary is Tarsem Singh Rana, and treasurer, Baljit Singh Pannu. While Rana runs a travel agency in Nangal, Pannu is an agriculturist in Gurdaspur district.

The party’s manifesto is printed in Hindi and Punjabi on a yellow pamphlet that Harpal carries in his pockets and hands over to whoever he meets. The same pamphlet is enlarged into a poster and pasted on the party office’s entrance.

Harpal said all three met at arally in Jalandhar three or four years ago. “We were watching how most politicians had identical agendas – uplift of downtrodden and poor, government jobs, better education and health facilities, better law and order, corruption-free environment, etc. etc. We discussed that since most of the youngsters these days are employed in private sector, none of these established parties was talking about them. Our own children had to go abroad in search of better earning prospects. Thus, we decided to join hands and constitute our own party,” Harpal said.

His neighbours vouch for his honesty and “humble nature”. A neighbour, Ram Kumar, who runs a confectionary shop, said, “Harpal ji is a well-respected man. If he contests elections, at least the neighbours will support him.”

Harpal says the party has not finalised candidates for the elections. “We have not yet identified our candidates. Also, we are yet to finalise the constituencies from where we shall be contesting. In fact, many small and new parties like us may join hands and form a larger front and eventually contest on a common name,” Harpal added.

Under Article 19 of the Constitution, all Indians have the right to associate, which means the right to form political parties.

Senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar calls it the “beauty of democracy”, which gives every person the right to contest or form a party. “We cannot censor or curtail anyone from forming a political party no matter how small it is. If they do not win polls or their outcome is not fruitful, so what? They are not damaging anything and as per Constitution, we cannot question or ban them,” he said.

As per the December 13 list of political parties issued by the EC, there are seven registered recognised national parties and about 50 registered recognised state and regional parties. The number of registered, unrecognised parties, however, is a staggering 1,786.

The reason why over 200 of these small parties is under the EC scanner is because of concerns that they may be misused by individuals or entities wishing to park illegal wealth.

So, what do seasoned politicians have to say? Daljeet Singh Cheema, SAD spokesperson, said, “These parties bring an atmosphere of non-seriousness when it comes to something as serious as elections. They not only divide votes but also collect funds from people for their vested interests and motives. It is common that before each poll, such parties mushroom and it is unhealthy for a democracy.”

HS Phoolka, a senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party, too, called it “unhealthy”. “The small parties that do not contest polls are not healthy for democracy. It is everyone’s constitutional right to form a political party and contest elections but when a party is formed to misuse the rights, it is not good for democracy. When a political party does not field candidates, the overall intention and purpose of forming a party come under a question mark,” he said.

The lawyer, who is leading a legal battle to punish the perpetrators of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and get justice for the victims, added, “It has to be seen if any illegal route is being followed or funds are being amassed by the founders. EC should cancel the registration of the parties that never field candidates. If an Independent candidate contests and not even a single vote is polled in his/her favour, it cannot be questioned. But, if a party is formed and does not contest polls, then it is failing the purpose of being called a political party. Thus, intentions of such a party come under scanner.”

Congress leader Charanjit Channi said, “ECI should set a limit on number of parties that can contest polls to stop frivolous and bogus entries. Some people start running dukaan (shops) in name of political parties and collect funds for personal motives which need to be stopped.”

His colleague Jakhar, however, said, “The Election Commission should examine their [political parties] performance over the years. Democracy means we have to hear different voices and opinions no matter whether we like it or not. But we cannot and should not stop anyone from forming a political party.”

Tota Singh, a senior Akali leader, said, “It is a perfect example of how some constitutional rights are misused by the people. But, according to me, media plays a crucial role in it. It is true that being a constitutional right, we cannot stop anyone from forming a party. But then, credible candidates and parties should be highlighted.”

Unaware of the debate triggered by EC on small parties, IAS party’s Harpal claimed, “We have around 6,000 active supporters campaigning for us. We have not got any donations/ funds from anybody. All of us are spending out of our own pockets for a common cause — ensuring minimum wages for private sector.”

Like IAS, Vishal Party of India has come up in Chaurha village on the Banga-Garhshankar highway in Garhshankar tehsil of Hoshiarpur district. Floated by vernacular journalist, Darshan Singh Rana, his residence is the party office located in the interior of the village. The party was registered in October this year.

Claiming to be a Lok Dal worker long back, he said, “It was in 2000 that I started my own Punjab newspaper, Sanjhiwal. But, in the last 16 years, I realised that it was not what I wanted. There is no money in media industry. Since I have a lot of experience in politics and political reporting, I think I should use it in a constructive manner.”

His neighbours though are not aware of his political debut. Surjit Singh aka Lalli, the sarpanch, said, “I have no idea of any such party in our village. Our village has a mixed vote bank of SAD and Congress. I dont think there is space for any other political party.”

Rana, however, said, “We have an 11-member executive board, which is actively campaigning in Majha and Malwa areas. I am aiming to contest at least 30 seats.”

But why is his own village not aware of his party? He replied, “As the man in charge of our village failed to deliver, I replaced him today only. I hope things will improve now.”For funds, Rana said, “Who spends his own money on elections? All the money comes from donations or the party’s workers. I only have to channelise everything,” he added.