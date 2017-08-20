Punjab Chief Secretary calls upon officials to do online courses available on World Bank website

Online courses related to project management and procurement are available on the website of the World Bank. Online courses related to project management and procurement are available on the website of the World Bank.

Punjab’s Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh has called upon all the IAS and PCS officers in the state to enroll for online courses available on the website of World Bank (WB) related to project management and procurement.

The state government’s Department of Personnel on Friday sent an official communication (a copy with The Indian Express), which refers to directions issued in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary on June 15, 2017, in this regard.

The letter, citing Chief Secretary’s directives, says, “There are several online courses which the officers can do and they should be encouraged to do so. If they accomplish these courses successfully, a copy of the certificate of course completion shall be appended in the personal file of the officer. Online courses related to project management and procurement are available on the website of the World Bank.”

The letter further says that in pursuance of CS directions, such online courses must be done by officials.

A senior IAS said many mega government projects are plagued by delays and cost overruns, thereby burdening the exchequer. “Such courses will help officers develop a professional outlook towards the project management and procurement functions.”

