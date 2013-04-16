Three gangsters held in Sonepat,weapons and ammunition recovered

The Haryana Police nabbed three notorious gangsters and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession. The three accused were arrested on Sunday night in Sonepat district of Haryana after an exchange of gunfire between the police and the accused.

The police recovered 73 rounds of ammunition,seven pistols and a country-made revolver. The gangs kingpin Anil,who was wanted in a six year old murder case was also caught.

Those arrested include Anil and his two accomplices Deepak and Mohd. Salil. All three had allegedly hatched a conspiracy to eliminate their rival gangs leader,Kuldeep,and his family members.

Anil and Kuldeep were nursing an old grudge against each other. In 2007,Anil entered into a clash with Kuldeeps son and assaulted him. Kuldeep and his brother-in-law Chhotu went to Anils home in Rohat village,in Sonepat,to complain. Both sides entered into a clash and opened fire at each other in which Chhotu was shot dead. To take revenge,Kuldeep killed Anils brother,Sunil,in 2011. Kuldeep was arrested and is in jail. Now,Anil had constituted a team of shooters to kill Kuldeep and his family. In 2011 also,he had attempted an attack on Kuldeep,but we foiled it. That time we arrested five of Anils accomplices and recovered seven weapons. We got information that Anil was planning to strike again. We got information on his location and intercepted him, said Yashpal Singh,Deputy Superintendent of Police,Gohana,Sonepat.

All the accused will be produced in court Wednesday. We will be seeking their custody for further interrogation to ascertain details about Anils accomplices since we apprehend that he has already recruited a bunch of shooters to eliminate Kuldeep’s family, another investigating officer told Indian Express.

