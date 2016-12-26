Punjab: An outfit with ‘no cash’, founder is doc-turned-property dealer

Serv Bhalai Party office in Amritsar. (Source: File) Serv Bhalai Party office in Amritsar. (Source: File)

Serv Bhalai Party (SBP) is another new party that has come up in the heart of Amritsar with huge political ambitions and big claims. Its registered office is the house of its founder Harbhajan Singh Soni, who identifies himself as the party’s national chairman.

The party’s registered office is Soni’s residence in New Azad Nagar, a densely populated residential area, on Sultanwind Road in Amritsar district.

Soni’s son Harminder Singh is the party’s vice-chairman and another son Harinder Singh general secretary, who looks after finance while his friend Avtar Singh, a Delhi businessman, is the third office-bearer of SBP.

Although the party was registered in July this year, Soni claims his party membership runs into lakhs. “My party has 33 lakh members across Punjab. Though we don’t have any bank account yet or any cash available to carry out our party’s activities, the kind of following we have, I believe we will be able do something big because of the kind of following we have,” Soni told The Indian Express.

Soon after his party was registered, he received a notice asking him to declare his party’s financial transactions. “I got the notice from ECI and replied that my party has no bank account and there was no cash available with me. But, last week, I got a PAN card in my party’s name,” said Soni, who was earlier associated with Lok Bhalai Party and Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) as well.

At 66, Soni, who was bed-ridden for more than a year due to a head injury in 2014, is running his party from home. Back in the 1980s, he was known in the area as a registered medical practitioner. He said he migrated to Madhya Pradesh in 1987 after receiving threats from Sikh militants but returned to Amritsar two years later and started working as a property dealer.

“I worked with Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) and also Lok Bhalai Party headed by former Union minister Balwant Singh Ramoowalia. Since I had the entire record of members associated with the Lok Bhalai Party, that gave me a base to start my own party. We have 95 office-bearers across Punjab who are actively campaigning for the upcoming polls. We shall definitely field candidates and contest polls. The candidates will be spending from their own pocket for campaigning,” Soni added.