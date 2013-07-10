Yoga Guru targets Cong,offers Modi issue-based support

Continuing with his offensive against what he said was a visionless party, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev Tuesday attacked the Congress and the Gandhis while backing Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narendra Modi,who is heading the BJP election campaign.

Stating that the Bharat Swabhiman Trust founded by him would campaign for Modi in the upcoming assembly elections in five states and the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as well,Ramdev said his support would be ‘issue based’ and in line with the ideology of his Trust.

He,however,skirted queries on issues like his stand on building Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and support to constituents of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) other than BJP.

The Yoga guru was in the city to address a seminar of supporters from western Maharashtra,under the banner Bharat Swabhiman Trust and Patanjali Yog Samiti,as a part of poll campaign on Tuesday.

Addressing mediapersons,Ramdev said security and progress of the country were in peril under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) led by Congress.

Congress is looting India, Ramdev alleged.

The Yoga Guru said Rahul Gandhi was not capable of gaining sentiments of masses. He keeps mum on all important issues,” he said. Showering praises on Modi,Ramdev said the BJP leader has already proved his capabilities in his home state Gujarat,and the Congress is apprehensive of him.

Congress has been trying to implicate Modi by hook or crook since the 2014 election battle is between him and Rahul Gandhi, he said.

Baba Ramdev has been associated with several social and political campaigns including the Lokpal (ombudsman) Bill.

