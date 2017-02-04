Yashwant Vishnu Damle dies at 88

Retired Chief Engineer of Mumbai Municipal Corporation and child prodigy actor Yashwant Vishnu Damle (88) passed away on Friday. Son of Vishnu Damle, co-founder of Prabhat Film Company, Yashwant had worked as a child artist in films like Kunku, Sant Tukaram, among others. Born in 1929, Yashwant completed is school and college education in Pune. He later joined the Mumbai Municipal Corporation in 1953, where he was highly-appreciated for his work ethic. After his retirement in 1988, Yashwant started a laughter club for senior citizens.

He also worked as an external examiner for several civil engineering examinations. With his knowledge in waste management techniques, he also employed the method of bio-composting in his home garden, using domestic waste and grew vegetable patches and various other plants, while emerging as a role model for others.

He is survived by his wife Veena, son Sunil, daughter Sujata and his grandchildren.