World Environment Day: At schools, colleges, an effort to find eco-friendly alternatives

By Poulomi Chatterjee

A GROUP of youngsters, between the ages and 6 and 16, residents of the Willows Society in Balewadi, kicked off a campaign on June 2 to spread awareness on the ways to reduce, reuse and replace the usage of plastic. Realising that a lot was being said, and little being done, the group of 20-plus children went house-to-house in the housing society to collect plastic waste. To make society members realise how much plastic is generated in a day, the children have kept the items collected on display at the society’s main gate.

Mallvika Baheti (16), a resident of the society, said, “…people cannot live without plastic. Plastic is everywhere. Our main focus is to reduce and replace the use of disposable plastic items, especially when there are other alternatives available. We want to expose all the residents to these alternatives.”

Another resident, Saanjh Sanghvi (13), added, “We have launched a small initiative and, if given a chance, will take it to neighbouring societies and beyond.”

On Sunday, Union Environment Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said at an event that schoolchildren should become environment protectors (Paryavaran Rakshaks) and help the government and society overcome the menace of plastic pollution.

Schools across the city, too, did their bit. At Sanskriti School, which has three branches, students undertook a host of projects. At Anand Van on NIBM Road, children studying in Class VII will plant saplings, dig a trench, participate in rainwater harvesting and stone-building activities to prevent soil erosion. Class VIII students at the Bhukum branch of the school will create compost bins for wet waste from the campus and visit to an Ayurveda garden. Trustee Praneet Munghali said, “Through activities such as making recycled paper bags and cloth bags from old t-shirts, we aspire to encourage children and parents to bring a positive and permanent change in their lives.”

In colleges, too, various activities students and alumni a slew of events were conducted. On Monday, the alumni of Brihanmaharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC), in collaboration with organisations such as Triocane, Gangotri, Vayu and G R Green Life, had installed a biogas plant on campus. Industrialist Nitin Deshpande said the plant will run on food waste generated in the hostels, college canteens, in addition to human excreta and urine. This will eliminate the need to use two commercial cylinders that are consumed daily.The biogas will also be used for students’ mess. The bath water, called grey-water in technical parlance, will be processed and used for flushing, he added.

“There are several 100-year-old trees in the area, along with fallen leaves. Shredders and briquetting machines will be installed to make green coal (kandi), which will be used in smoke-free burners. The burners will be installed adjacent to the biogas plant so that both the mess and canteen become self-reliant in terms of fuel,” said Deshpande, adding that rainwater harvesting and solar panels are other projects they intend to take up.

