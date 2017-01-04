Working towards better doctor-patients relations: Dr Sanjay Gupte

Dr Sanjay Gupte Dr Sanjay Gupte

The Maharashtra Medical Council is a body, which — under the MMC Act — regulates allopathic practice in Maharashtra. As per the Act, every allopathic practitioner, who wants to practice in the state, has to register himself / herself with the MMC.

Those granted registration are supposed to practice ethically and have to follow the ethical code enunciated by the MCI — Medical Council of India.

The ethical code directs the allopathic doctors regarding proper conduct towards the patients. It also defines what is misconduct (eg. Advertisements). If practitioner is found in violation of the ethical code; his/her registration can be suspended or cancelled by the medical council. Therefore, one of the most important tasks of the medical council is to monitor and regulate allopathic practice.

However, this act leaves lot of lacunae and, in effect, medical council ends up being a toothless tiger. For instance, there is no clear-cut provision in the Act for renewal of registration every few years. There are also no norms to decide the requirements for renewal. When the previous council tried to rectify this ambiguity by putting renewal norms like CME (continuing medical education ) credit points; a portion of practitioners opposed the “unwanted” regulatory effort.

The second major flaw is that the council can act only against individual practitioners. It does not have jurisdiction to regulate corporate hospitals or anyone other than doctors who are running healthcare services as a business. Thus, these entities get away with major advertisements, cut-practices against which MMC has no clear powers to act.

Another major flaw is that the medical council only governs allopathic practitioners, while there are different councils for Indian medicines (ayurvedic and homeopathic practice). So, there is always a conflict among the councils regarding setting norms for their own pathy’s practitioners. For instance, councils for Indian medicines may allow use of allopathic procedures and medicines by their practitioners, while allopathic practitioners will always object to such a practice. We have to realise that this situation is unique in our country because of different pathy practices being controlled by different councils.

In other countries, because majority of doctors practice only allopathy; hence only one council uniformly governs medical practice. Unless these issues are resolved the medical practice in our country will always remain chaotic.The previous medical council worked diligently to overcome the huge backlog of pending cases against the doctors. The registration process was revamped and digitalised.

Registration renewal with accreditation by the use of CME (continuing medical education) system was put in place. It also intervened in proper implementation of PCPNDT Act. However, there are several other things expected of a regulatory body could not be carried out due to deficiencies in the law itself. Hopefully, the powers will look into these issues and improve the situation for cohesive progress in doctor-patient relationship.