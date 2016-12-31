Work on Pune Metro to be completed before deadline: MMRC

The initial technical survey of two corridors of Pune Metro rail has indicated that the project would be completed faster and at lesser cost than expected, Brajesh Dixit, managing director of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation, said on Friday.

“The topographic survey, geo-technical survey and utility survey of the two routes approved for Pune Metro rail have been initiated before starting the actual work. The surveys have indicated that the geographical condition of Pune is much better than Nagpur for the implementation of the project,” said Dixit.

The geo-technical survey in Nagpur showed hard rock at 20 metres below ground level, while it is merely six metres below ground level in Pune, he said.

“This means the expenditure in Pune would be lower than that in Nagpur, and the project would be completed before the 2021 deadline,” added Dixit.

The survey data would be compiled by January 15 and the tender process will start after that, said Dixit, adding that the actual work would begin three months after floating the tender, which means work might start by May.