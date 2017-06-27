Words worth: Poets dwell on water conservation through, well, poems

In rural areas, people walk for kilometres to fetch water. In rural areas, people walk for kilometres to fetch water.

Picture this. If a tap leaks one drop of water continuously everyday, then in an entire year, one lakh litres of water get wasted. To manufacture a pair of jeans, 11,000 litres of water is used. It takes nearly 39,090 gallons of water to make a car. Though 70 per cent of the Earth is covered by water, it is just 0.025 per cent of the planet’s weight. Only 2.5 per cent of the Earth’s total water is freshwater but we can use only 1 per cent of it, as only that much water is reachable to humans.

To highlight the importance of water and its conservation, 22 Marathi poets based in the city came together on Saturday for a Kavi Sammelan titled ‘Paani’ (water) that was organised by Rangat Sangat Pratishthan, Poetry department. While a poet talked about conservation of rivers through his poem, another poet’s poem highlighted the importance of saving rainwater. Through some creative lines, a poet spoke about penalising people who waste water in washing vehicles, while one of the poems stressed on the need for building huge tanks to tap water during monsoon.

Some of the poets who participated in the sammelan included Jayant Bhide, Uddhav Kanade, Vishwas Gangurde, Anil Dikshit, Mrunalini Kanitkar, Varsha Kulkarni, Vaishali Mohite and Sagar Kakade, among others. The event also saw the organisation felicitating Sunita Gaikwad, who has been working in the field of water conservation since early 1990s.

Pramod Adkar, founder of Rangat Sangat Pratishthan, said people living in big cities do not realise the importance of water and do not think before wasting water. People using litres of water to wash their motorbike or car is a common sight, he said, adding that in most houses, people have the habit of leaving the tap open and wasting water during chores like shaving and washing utensils.

“At the same time, in rural parts of India, people have to walk for kilometres to fetch water. Children do not go to school and instead are found at wells and streams filling water because it’s a question of survival. Across the world, the practice of using drinking water for drinking and recycled water for other things is followed. Earlier, Pune was dependent only on the Khadakwasla dam for water but now the city gets water from four dams. Despite knowing the fact that water is a thing we can’t produce, we keep wasting water. Thus through the art of poetry we wanted to highlight this problem,” said Adkar, adding the event was attended by nearly 150 poetry enthusiasts.

Compere Pradnya Mahajan said through their poems the poets touched upon all important and serious factors to be considered regarding water crisis such as river pollution, hard life in villages due to water scarcity, water management and so on.

