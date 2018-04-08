Won’t allow use of ‘tyre-killers’ on Pune roads, say traffic police

‘Installing spikes to puncture tyres, to prevent driving on wrong side, can cause injury or death’ (Express/File) ‘Installing spikes to puncture tyres, to prevent driving on wrong side, can cause injury or death’ (Express/File)

Pune’s traffic police on Saturday said they would not allow any Amanora Park-style experiments in the city, except at vital installations. Amanora Park Town had placed ‘tyre-killers’ on its roads to puncture the tyres of vehicles driven on the wrong side of the road. The spikes were removed on Monday following a notice sent by police.

“We will not give any permission for the kind of mechanism that was installed… It is risky and can cause serious injury or even death of commuters. It is dangerous for ambulances too…,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ashok Morale.

When asked whether police would study the possibility of using the mechanism, Morale said there were no provisions in law for the implementation of such a system, except at airports and other vital installations. “We are, on our part, taking whatever action we can against wrong-side driving. We have a limited number of staff, but that has not stopped us from taking action against those who drive on the wrong side,” he said.

Amanora Park Town’s management has, however, sought permission to reinstall the tyre-killers, which were initially installed over a month-and-a-half ago and have spikes to cause damage to the tyres of vehicles on the wrong side of the road. They claimed the move had received support from local residents.

Prashant Inamdar, of Pedestrians First, said, “Amanora Township had installed the mechanism to curb wrong-side driving and ensure safety for children attending school. It had spikes to puncture tyres of vehicles moving in the wrong direction, against the normal flow of traffic. The system was reported to be working well without any incident…”

Wrong-side driving had become rampant in Pune and was a serious threat to people’s lives, especially for pedestrians, Inamdar said. He claimed the traffic police had not been able to curb the menace.

Inamdar urged police and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to study in detail the mechanism installed at Amanora Park before any final decision is taken. The design of the mechanism should not be such that it causes death or serious injury to anyone, he added. “The spikes should not be so sharp as to cause tyres to burst. They should only cause a tyre puncture. It should also not be inconvenient for those driving in the right direction. Prominent retro-reflective signs are needed to give advance warning to drivers. A series of rumbling strips on the road, 25 metres and five metres prior to the location of the mechanism, should also be mandatory. Furthermore, the roads should have footpaths so that pedestrians do not have to step over the mechanism,” he said.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App