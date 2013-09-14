Women of Grit

Mary Kom looks focused and determined,eyes fixed in front of her,jaws clenched shut. The five-time World Boxing Champion looks ready for another bout,with one fist drawn close to her face,and the other ready to strike out. It is a scene that depicts much of what has inspired so many all over the country and the world,a scene recreated almost perfectly by rangoli artist Jagdish Chavan.

In his current exhibition,Mary Kom and nine other noted women achievers from India have been honoured with life-like rangoli portraits. Theres Saina Nehwal holding up a medal,and Kalpana Chawla in an astronauts suit. Chavan has gone back in time to invoke Savitribai Phule and even Rani Laxmibai. These iconic women and their contribution to the country and the world is what should be in peoples minds,says Chavan. Every time you open the newspaper,you see stories about women being abused and oppressed. I wanted to create artwork that would remind people that women in this country have always had great power, he says of his exhibition at Shubh Magal Karyalaya on Kunthekar Road.

The 63-year-old has been making rangoli art for over three decades,and is famous for the life-like detail in his work. Each of the pictures depicts the women in a defining moment,with different expressions and moods. Saina is holding up her medal; she looks happy to have won. Mary Kom is in a fighting stance, he says. Each rangoli took between seven to eight hours,and they were all made at the venue. I found their photographs online and took a print. Then I got larger photocopies in the scale that I needed for the rangoli. I placed the copies on the floor and made the rangoli on them, he says.

Chavan says each of the 10 women has made a great contribution to the country. Many of them had challenges to face. Rani Laxmibai was a woman who,despite the times,took up arms and fought a battle. Mary Koms family was against her making a career in boxing,but she went on anyway, he says.

The exhibition is on display till September 18

