Woman’s fingers get chopped off as four men on motorcycles attack her, husband: Police

A couple sustained serious injuries when four persons on motorcycles allegedly attacked them with a sharp weapon in Dehu Road area. The woman, identified as Rani Mahendra Kalokhe (25), lost four fingers of her left hand in the attack, which took place in the early hours of Friday. Rani and her husband Mahendra Kalokhe (31) are residents of Samarth Nagar, Malwadi, in Dehu. An offence of attempt to murder has been registered at the Dehu Road police station.

On Friday morning, Rani, Mahendra and their son were on the way back home in their car after attending a programme. According to police, at around 12.15 am, a motorcycle intercepted the car at Naidu Nagar in Dehu. The two men on the motorcycle sought information about a person named ‘Denglya’, said police.

Mahendra told them that he knew no such person, and questioned why the motorcyclists had stopped them so late in the night. By then, two more persons reached the spot on another motorcycle, said police.

The four persons allegedly verbally abused Mahendra and then attacked him with a sharp weapon; he sustained serious injuries on his head, hand and other parts of his body. When Rani tried to help her husband, one of the assailants allegedly attacked her with the weapon; four fingers of her left hand were severed in the attack.

Their son was unharmed in the incident, said police. The couple then approached police and told them about the alleged attack. Both Mahendra and Rani have been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

“The assailants did not rob the victims… we have registered an attempt to murder case and investigation is on to identify the attackers and the motive behind the attack,” said Police Inspector Arun More of Dehu Road police station.

