Woman techie molested by two men, probe on: Police

A woman in her mid-30s, the employee of a multinational IT company in Hinjewadi, was allegedly molested by two unidentified persons on Wednesday evening. Police said the woman left work at 4 pm on Wednesday. She was on her way home near Baner area on a two-wheeler when it started raining heavily. She decided to stop under a tree in Chande Nande area and put on her raincoat.

According to police, a tempo that was passing by stopped at the spot, two persons came out of the vehicle and molested her. When the woman started screaming for help, the duo fled from the spot, said police.

In a state of shock after the incident, the woman got admitted to a hospital in Baner for treatment. She also informed her friends, who alerted the police. The hospital staff also informed the police about the case, after which a team of Hinjewadi police reached the hospital and recorded the statement of the woman.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone III) Ganesh Shinde said, “It is an incident of molestation. The statement of the victim has been recorded.” Police said the woman was suffering from trauma. A case has been lodged at the Hinjewadi police station, under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. The case will be later handed over to the Paud police station.

