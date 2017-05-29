Woman, paramour booked for ‘stealing’ ornaments worth Rs 8.4 lakh

The Vimantal police have booked a woman and her paramour for allegedly stealing ornaments worth Rs 8.4 lakh, while planning to elope to Jammu and Kashmir. The woman’s husband, Janardhan Nimbalkar (45) of Lohegaon, had lodged an FIR in the matter. Nimbalkar’s wife Rupali (35) and her paramour Bharat Sargar (30) of Sathevasti, Lohegaon have been booked in the case, said police.

Sargar has been missing with the ornaments and search is on to nab him, added the police. They have been charged for offences under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the India Penal Code (IPC).

According to the police, the incident took place around 9 pm on May 24. Nimbalkar saw his wife leaving the house in a hurry with a bag. He followed her but she hid in the darkness.

As per the complaint, police said, “When Nimbalkar confronted Rupali, she confessed that she had been in a relationship with Sargar and that they had planned to elope to Jammu and Kashmir. She had also given Sargar 300 gm gold ornaments, worth Rs 8.4 lakh, which Janardhan had bought for her last month.”

Sub-Inspector D J Jadhav is investigating the case further.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now