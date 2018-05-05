Woman nabbed at airport with smuggled gold worth Rs 98 lakh

Customs Officials with the gold recovered from the passenger. (Express Photo) Customs Officials with the gold recovered from the passenger. (Express Photo)

A woman was arrested at the Pune International Airport on Thursday for allegedly possessing smuggled gold worth Rs 98.83 lakh. Customs officials have identified the woman as Rehana Faizan Ahmed Khan, a resident of Kurla in Mumbai. Rehana had travelled to Abu Dhabi from Mumbai on April 24, Bharat Nawale, deputy commissioner (Customs), told The Indian Express. On May 3, she arrived at the Pune International Airport on a Jet Airways flight, he said.

Customs officials found Rehana’s movements “suspicious” and detained her. A further search revealed that she had concealed over 3,000 grams of gold using synthetic rubber paste. She was arrested under provisions of Section 108 of the Customs Act 1962. Investigators suspect that Dubai-based gold smugglers used Rehana as a “carrier” and promised her money in exchange for smuggling the gold.

In a separate incident, officers of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Pune Customs nabbed a suspect from Pune Camp area on Wednesday and found 890 grams of opium in his possession. He has been arrested under the NDPS Act and further probe is on.

