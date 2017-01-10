Woman looking for new flat in highrise falls to death

A 50-year-old woman, who had gone to see a sample flat in an under-construction highrise in Kothrud here, fell from one of the floors and died on Tuesday, police said. She was identified as Anushree Pandey, a resident of Baner locality.

A Kothrud police station officer said Pandey had come to see a flat on 19th floor of the upcoming skyscraper. “After seeing the flat, she told the sales representative that her daughter is coming there, following which he left her on the same floor and came down.

“At around 4.30 pm, the woman was found lying on the makeshift platform which was attached to the first floor with blood splattered all around,” said the officer. He said an ambulance was called, but the medical staff declared her dead on the spot.

“We are still not sure from which floor she fell down and presume that she might have fallen down from the 19th floor,” he said. Police said they are investigating further and recording the statements of staff at the project.