Woman killed after tiff over a cat in Pune

A complaint in this regard was registered by deceased’s son (Representational Image) A complaint in this regard was registered by deceased’s son (Representational Image)

A 40-year-old woman was allegedly killed following a tiff with neighbour over a cat at a chawl in Mhalunge area on the outskirts of Pune on Sunday evening. Prabha Rangpise was killed after being hit on head and back with a stick during the scuffle, said police.

The arrested persons have been identified as Amol Balgude, Ganesh Patil, Akash Monde and Raju Salve. All of them are residents of Mhalunge. A complaint in this regard was registered by deceased’s son Ajay.

Police said, the dispute began after a cat belonging to the complainant’s sister sneaked inside the house of one of the accused Raju Salve. “Salve threw the cat outside the house. When Rangpise family sought an explanation for his act, complainant Ajay, his brother, brother-in-law (sister’s husband), were attacked by Salve and three other accused with sticks and pipe,” said a police officer attached to Hinjewadi police station.

During the fight, Ganesh Patil, one of the accused, allegedly hit Prabha Rangpise on her head with a bamboo stick and grievously injured her, said police. Later she succumbed to injuries, they said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App