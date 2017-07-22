Woman hangs self, names CRPF jawan in note: Cops

A woman preparing for a competitive exam allegedly committed suicide in Baramati at her residence. She has been identified as Kirti Jagannath Shere (25), a resident of Malgude Vasti in Baramati. She was found hanging from the ceiling on Friday. Police have found an alleged suicide note in which eight people, including a CRPF jawan and some of the woman’s friends, are held responsible for her death. The note alleges that Kirti was being blackmailed by some people. The Baramati police have initiated probe in this case. Assistant Police Inspector Ajay Gorad is investigating the case.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App