Woman filed false gangrape complaint: Police probe

During investigations, police said the woman, who is married and is a vegetable vendor, admitted in the presence of a woman social worker that she filed the false complaint of gangrape to implicate the duo with whom she had a dispute in the past. (Representational Image) During investigations, police said the woman, who is married and is a vegetable vendor, admitted in the presence of a woman social worker that she filed the false complaint of gangrape to implicate the duo with whom she had a dispute in the past. (Representational Image)

Probe by the Pune rural police has revealed that a 34-year-old woman who alleged she was gangraped in a moving vehicle by two men had filed a false complaint. Police claimed the woman filed the false complaint of rape because of a past dispute with the duo against whom she levelled allegations.

The woman had alleged that she had gone to a temple in Narayanpur for offering prayers. As she got late, she alleged, she was looking for a vehicle to return to her house in Kedgaon. The woman claimed she took a lift in an SUV around 10 pm on June 16 near Waghapur Choufula village. The two men in the vehicle allegedly raped her in Shindavane Ghat area and then left her at the spot, she alleged.

The woman also claimed that with the help of two motorcyclists, she managed to get the number of the SUV. Accordingly, police questioned the two motorcyclists, but found they were lying. Police also traced the owner of the SUV and detained the two men the woman alleged had raped her.

During investigations, police said the woman, who is married and is a vegetable vendor, admitted in the presence of a woman social worker that she filed the false complaint of gangrape to implicate the duo with whom she had a dispute in the past.

A press release issued by the Pune rural police on Monday stated that the woman’s statement that she lodged a false offence has been recorded before a judicial magistrate (first class). A video of her statement has also been recorded, it stated.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App