Woman ‘beaten to death’ as cat enters neighbour’s house in Pune

Police have arrested four persons. Those four have been booked under sections 302, 324, 323, 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Police have arrested four persons. Those four have been booked under sections 302, 324, 323, 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

A 40-YEAR-OLD woman was allegedly beaten to death following a quarrel over a cat entering her neighbour’s house in Mhalunge, Mulshi taluka. Police have identified the deceased as Prabha Mohan Rangpise, a resident of Mhalunge.

Alleging murder, Prabha’s son Ajay Rangpise has lodged a complaint at Hinjewadi police station.

Police have arrested four persons, including Amol Sandipan Balgude (25), Ganesh, alias Bhaiya Shrimant Patil (24), Akash Rajesh Monde (22), Raju Nandakishor Salve (23), all residents of Mhalunge. Those four have been booked under sections 302, 324, 323, 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said the complainant, Ajay’s sister Sarika Dadu Khalse, has a cat. The cat entered the house of their neighbour Raju Salve. But Salve allegedly threw it outside his house. “Sarika’s husband Dadu questioned Salve over this. Salve got angry and, accompanied by his three friends, he attacked Ajay and Dadu. They also attacked Ajay’s brother Rushikesh and mother Prabha with a bamboo stick and a metal pipe.

The attack was so severe that Prabha suffered a head injury, causing her death,” said police. Assistant Inspector N S Nyamane is investigating the case. “The murder was a fallout of a sudden provocation. We have arrested four persons. Further investigation is on,” he said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

More Related News Former NCP student leader arrested for cousins murder