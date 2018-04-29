‘Without government intervention, dairies will not be able to pay farmers’

Dr Vivek Ksheersagar Dr Vivek Ksheersagar

Last week, the state government had issued showcause notices, threatening to dismiss the board of directors of 14 cooperative milk unions for allegedly failing to pay the government-declared procurement price to farmers. Last year, the state had fixed Rs 27 per litre as the procurement price for milk with 3.5 per cent fat and 8.5 per cent solid not-fat (SNF). However, since August last year, dairies have been reducing their procurement prices, citing losses. The imposition of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on byproducts like ghee and white butter, as well as the global dip in the price of Skimmed Milk Powder (SMP), has affected dairies’ ability to pay farmers the government-declared prices, said a source.

Last year, too, the government had issued similar notices to cooperative dairies. The unions, however, had approached the Bombay High Court and obtained a stay on the notices. To understand why unions were not able to pay the prices, The Indian Express spoke to Dr Vivek Ksheersagar, managing director of the Pune union that sells Katraj-brand milk and dairy products.

The Pune union collects 2.15 lakh litres of milk per day from over 50,000 farmers in the district. Of this, about 50 per cent milk is sold in pouches.

Why are unions like Katraj not able to pay the government-designated rate? Are there chances of procurement prices falling further?

Cooperative unions like Katraj work on the principle of cooperation, which mandates passing on the accrued profit to its shareholders i.e. the farmers. However, over the last year or so, global economic forces have wreaked havoc in the dairy industry, compelling us to reduce our payment to the farmers.

To start with, international prices of SMP have dipped to about Rs 105-110 per kg, as compared to the cost of production — Rs 190 per kg. This has made exports non-viable, resulting in a large inventory of around 2 lakh tonnes SMP in the country. Dairies like ours, which decide to divert excess milk to players who make SMP, are thus forced to sell the milk at a loss. This has affected our economics and the capacity to pay.

Even in the domestic market, we have seen a dip in demand for byproducts and that has again affected our profit margins. Dairies in Maharashtra have to face competition from out-of-state players like Amul and Nandini (the Karnataka union). So, the fear of losing markets, prevents us from increasing retail prices.

The reduction of payment to farmers is forced upon us by market forces — and is effected by all the players, not just cooperative unions. In Maharashtra, of the 1.5-crore litre milk collected every day, 60 per cent is done by private players. In such a scenario, the government does not take action against private players and threatens cooperative dairies. From May 1, we will be paying farmers at the rate of Rs 20.50 per litre and if the SMP prices dip further, the prices may reduce further.

How do you plan to respond to the showcause notice? What would the situation be if the government goes ahead with its decision to dismiss the boards of cooperative dairies?

Like other unions, we got a stay on the order last year. However, we will respond to this notice by stating facts. In the scenario of dismissal of boards, there will be further chaos in the sector. If the government dismisses the boards, a nominated board is likely to take over. It may or may not have knowledge about the sector.

Instead of such an action, we need urgent policy-level interventions to enable dairies to pay the farmers.

What kind of policy-level interventions are necessary?

In the neighbouring state of Karnataka, the state government provides Rs 5 per litre as a subsidy to dairy farmers, helping them firm up their returns. For our state, we have been demanding a similar subsidy for cooperative dairies… This will help dairy farmers get better prices.

Also, the state government must take steps to increase the consumption of milk in Maharashtra. As compared to Punjab, where per capita milk consumption is around 800 litre per person per year, Maharashtra reports just 200-250 litre. The government should take up initiatives to increase milk consumption among people, which will help dairies. Also, milk should be distributed as part of mid-day meals.

What are the new initiatives taken by Katraj? Have you expanded your product portfolio?

Yes, we have introduced new flavours of ice-creams — peru and rajbhog. We have also changed the packaging of cream and yoghurt.

Every month, we try to increase the number of our retail outlets to ensure more reachability.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App