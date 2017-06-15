With US out of Paris pact, the world should unite to save our planet: Costa Rican climate change expert

US President Donald Trump (File) US President Donald Trump (File)

US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement has united the rest of the world to think of alternate ways to save our planet, Eduard Muller, the founder and president of University for International Co-operation, said on Wednesday.

He was visiting the city to address a ‘knowledge symposium’ on ‘Cultural Leadership and Global Peace’, jointly organised by Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, the Servants of India Society and Sri Ramanujan Mission Trust.

“Though I was disappointed at the election of Trump, now I think his decision to pull out of Paris Agreement has brought the world together. We can now think on non-commercial lines to protect our planet for the coming generations,” said Muller, also a climate change expert from Costa Rica.

With the time for sustainable development having passed, he also urged that India must lead in actions taken to rejuvenate the planet. “The pace of climate change is really rapid and it is far beyond our imagination. We need to double our efforts towards helping control the warming of the planet,” he added. Other experts present at the symposium also talked about how various aspects, including music, art, yoga, significantly contribute towards bringing peace to the world.

Also present on the occasion was Cruz Mariela, the Costa Rican ambassador to India, who hailed India’s contribution to the world, while emphasising on yoga. Reminiscing her 14-year-long association with yoga and India, which includes being a yoga researcher at Ramamani Iyengar Memorial Yoga Institute in the city, the ambassador said “I regained the concept of sankalp ( intention) through yoga, and it changed me completely.”

She also discussed the common factors between the two countries, which included the love for culture, music and value system. Expressing her eagerness for partnering with India, the ambassador also informed that her country is open to learning about solar energy at the upcoming Solar Alliance meet, to be hosted in India later this year. According to another delegate Paolo Petrocelli, cultural and music diplomacy officer at the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, the world needs to unite to find solutions for effective problem-solving.

“Along with coming together, the world must also make use of music, art, literature and cinema to address global issues,” said Petrocelli, a violinist. Mariela added that more Indians must practice yoga, while stressing on the practice has gained popularity in Costa Rica and the western world.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App