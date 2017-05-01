With a jig, selfies and wit, Gayle wows students

Principal Jayashree Venkatraman said she had called Gayle to get students drive inspiration from some real-life icons. Principal Jayashree Venkatraman said she had called Gayle to get students drive inspiration from some real-life icons.

IT was nothing less than a dream for Class VII student Anushree Deshmukh, to do her debut interview with West Indies’ iconic batsman Chris Gayle Anushree studies at SNBP School in Rahatni. Gayle, who also represents Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, was visiting the city on Sunday to inaugurate a cricket ground.

During his brief visit, Gayle also laid the foundation stone of SNBP Global School. There could not have been a better way for students of this school to kickstart their summer vacations, as Gayle set the campus on fire with his dance moves, selfies and quick-witted replies — all during an hour-long visit.

On what inspired him to join cricket, Gayle recalled, “I realised how difficult it was to chase the football and the amount of running involved in soccer was way too much than what I could manage. Thus, I was quick to decide cricket as my game.” He also gave a quick word of advice to the hundreds of students gathered at the school. “It is very important to do well in school, but what’s even more important is enjoying what you do the most,” said the 38-year-old cricketer.

Sharing her experience of being a host to Gayle, Anushree, who postponed a family vacation to be at the event, said, “Though I was initially nervous, Gayle greeted me and put away all my worries. He was a cool person to interview.” Gayle, who spoke highly of India, named Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Saurav Ganguly as his cricketing favourites.

“I always long to come back to India, for the hospitality offered here makes me feel like a king. I feel hurt when my fans, who support me wholeheartedly, don’t get to see me hit sixes,” he said. Principal Jayashree Venkatraman said she had called Gayle to get students drive inspiration from some real-life icons. “Along with the numerous activities, our objective has been to inspire students to become like one of these popular personalities,” she added.

