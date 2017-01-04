Will trace real culprits behind vandalism of playwright RG Gadkari bust: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. PTI photo Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. PTI photo

A day after bust of 20th century Marathi playwright RG Gadkari was vandalised allegedly by a pro-Maratha outfit, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the incident was aimed at creating a “rift” in society ahead of polls and his government will find out the “real culprits”.

“Four people who executed the act are arrested, however, the government will find out who are the real culprits on whose directions the entire act was executed,” Fadnavis said while addressing a rally.

He was in town to inaugurate various developmental works.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj are real inspiration for us. Shivaji Maharaj brought people from all sections and community together and formed ‘swarajya’.

“But unfortunately some people are trying to restrict these icons to one community and are working narrow-mindedly, but he (Shivaji) is a national icon who cannot be restricted to one community or religion because he belongs to all people and belongs to entire nation (sic),” said Fadanvis.

Gadkari’s bust was uprooted from pedestal in a civic garden here in wee hours on Tuesday and was dumped into river, following which four persons were arrested by police.

The pro-Maratha group, Sambhaji Brigade had claimed responsibility for the act, saying it was done in retaliation to the “poor portrayal” of Shivaji Maharaj’s son Sambhaji in a play written by Gadkari.

In the wake of the incident, Congress MLA and Swabhiman Sanghatna president Nitesh Rane had claimed in a tweet the Maratha group has nothing to do with the vandalism.

Fadnavis said, “Some immature people vandalised the bust of Gadkari installed in Sambhaji garden, however, they are ignorant about the contribution of Shivaji maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj and who were they actually.”

He said since elections are round the corner, such “narrow minded people are trying to create a rift in society, however, time has come to stay alert from such people and not get fooled.”

On the occasion, he appealed to audience to deliver full mandate to the BJP for speedy development of the city.

Hailing demonetisation, Fadnavis said the move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has crippled terrorism and counterfeit currency activities.

He lashed out at the opposition for opposing the move against black money.