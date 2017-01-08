‘Will take up problems faced by Pharate family with chief minister’

Amruta Fadnavis hands over a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to the family of martyr Pharate. Amruta Fadnavis hands over a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to the family of martyr Pharate.

THE family of martyr Saurabh Pharate received a cheque of Rs 2 lakh from Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, at a function here on Friday. “Society should stand firmly behind the family of the martyr and everybody extend support in every movement,” said Amruta. “I will communicate the problems faced by the family to the Chief Minister,” she said. All members of Pharate family interacted with her.

The function was organised by the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ wing of BJP. “We also provided cell phone, SIM card, sewing machine to the family,” said Usha Bajpai, coordinator of the cell.

An organisation, ‘Kalakriti’, offered vocational job on monthly basis to Sonali Pharate, widow of the martyr.

Bajpai said several people came forward to extend their helping hand to the family of the martyr. “We collected Rs 2,01,000,” she said.