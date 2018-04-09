Will return to centralised towing van system: CMD

PMPML CMD Nayana Gunde said the transport body was considering returning to the old system of centralised towing of buses that break down on roads. Pune Newsline had reported on Sunday that the transport body only had 10 towing vehicles for 13 depots, which often delayed towing of broken down buses by several hours.

Gunde added one of the reasons for delayed towing was also the decentralised system, which mandates only the parent depot to tow the bus back to the depot, no matter where it’s located.

“For instance, if a bus belonging to Kothrud depot breaks down in Hadapsar, the towing van from Kothrud has to travel a distance of about 20 kms to tow it back to the depot or the workshop. We are planning to change this system and revert to a system where it would be the responsibility of the nearest depot to look after the dysfunctional bus. This will reduce the response time greatly,” said Gunde.

