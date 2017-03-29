‘Will PCMC now throw open standing committee meetings?’

Seema Savle Seema Savle

A DAY after the BJP nominated Seema Savle to head the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) standing committee, the residents have revived their demand for throwing open the committee meetings to journalists and public.

In all civic bodies across Maharashtra, the standing committee meetings are usually held behind closed doors. Activists often allege that “shady deals” are struck at these meetings by members with an eye on kickbacks.

The civic standing committee in Pimpri-Chinchwad has acquired notoriety as the “commission committee”, as each member allegedly gets commission from the different contracts they get approved.

The chairman allegedly gets the biggest slice of the pie. The members belonging to different political parties are often hand-in-glove during standing committee meetings, activists alleged further.

The newly-elected PCMC standing committee has 16 members. Of these, 10 belong to the BJP, one is Independent, four are from NCP and one is from Sena. The chairperson will be elected from among these members.

Seema Savle is set to take over the mantle, as she was the sole candidate who filed the nomination papers. The official declaration of her election will take place on Friday.

The first meeting of the committee is likely to be held next Tuesday. Only corporators and civic officials will be allowed to attend the meeting.

Activist-turned-politician Maruti Bhapkar has already sent a petition to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding that the standing committees of all civic bodies in Maharashtra be thrown open to the public.

“During election campaign, the CM had promised transparency in governance. Now that his party, the BJP, is in power in several civic bodies — PCMC, PMC and Nagpur — will the CM throw open the civic body meetings for the public and journalists?” he asked.

Bhapkar, along with other activists like Domnic Lobo, Manav Kamble, R Sathyan, Sachin Godambe, Shridhar Chalkha and D G Baliga in Pimpri-Chinchwad, has often sought open-door standing committee meetings.

However, in the past 10 years of its rule, the NCP has refused to bow down to the demands of residents.

Shridhar Chalkha, an activist, said the NCP never warmed up to the idea of making standing committee meetings open to the public or even journalists. “The standing committee approves multi-crore contracts. The contracts are not approved unless the contractors agrees to pay commission to the panel. The panel members get equal share, while the chairperson gets maximum,” he said.

Another activist, Sachin Godambe said since the contractors have to pay commission, they recover their amount by doing substandard work. “When they pay in crores, they are obviously going to make good their loss by compromising on the quality of civic projects they implement. In short, several projects in Pimpri-Chinchwad are of poor quality,” he said.

Activist D G Baliga said “shockingly” the members of the standing committee, who belong to different political parties, team up to take public money. “We now hope the BJP will live up to its promise of transparency and make standing committee meetings an open affair,” he added.

Meanwhile, Savle said she will make an announcement on the issue after she takes charge officially.

BJP General Secretary Sarang Kamtekar said, “In fact, BJP has been at the forefront of the demand that standing committee meetings should be thrown open to the public. MLA Laxman Jagtap had even submitted a petition to PCMC in this regard. BJP will soon take a positive decision on this front.”

